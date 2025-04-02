Israeli operation in Gaza expanding to seize 'large areas,' defense minister says

Defense Minister Israel Katz said "large-scale evacuation of the Gazan population from the fighting areas" is accompanying the expanded military campaign in the strip. ABC News’ Marcus Moore reports.

April 2, 2025

