13th century priest's tomb discovered in Egypt's Luxor

More
The sarcophagi of the priest and his wife were found, along with 1,000 funerary figurines.
0:51 | 11/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 13th century priest's tomb discovered in Egypt's Luxor
Movement. And it. Oh yeah. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59422900,"title":"13th century priest's tomb discovered in Egypt's Luxor","duration":"0:51","description":"The sarcophagi of the priest and his wife were found, along with 1,000 funerary figurines.","url":"/International/video/13th-century-priests-tomb-discovered-egypts-luxor-59422900","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.