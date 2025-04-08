14-year-old dual Palestinian-US citizen killed in the West Bank

A 14-year-old dual Palestinian-U.S. citizen was killed in the West Bank on Sunday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said Monday.

April 8, 2025

