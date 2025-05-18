At least 153 dead after IDF operations intensify: Palestinian health ministry

The Israel Defense Forces said the operations are part of the "opening moves for Operation 'Gideon's Chariots' and the expansion of the campaign in Gaza."

May 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live