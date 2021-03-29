185 endangered tortoises found inside suitcase at Galapagos airport

The tortoises were rescued after being discovered inside a suitcase at an airport in the Galapagos Islands. The reptiles were intended to be sold on the black market, officials said.
0:45 | 03/29/21



