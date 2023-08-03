2 bodies found in Rio Grande buoy barrier at US-Mexico border, Mexican officials say

Two bodies have been found stuck in the lines of orange buoys installed by U.S. authorities in the Rio Grande river along the U.S.-Mexico border, Mexican officials said.

August 3, 2023

