What is the G-20 summit?

More
Finance ministers and central bank governors from the G-7 countries expanded to the G-20 format in 1999.
1:14 | 11/18/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What is the G-20 summit?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:14","description":"Finance ministers and central bank governors from the G-7 countries expanded to the G-20 format in 1999. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"48455565","title":"What is the G-20 summit?","url":"/International/video/20-summit-48455565"}