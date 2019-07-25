Transcript for 20th death from tainted alcohol in Costa Rica

Overseas the death toll is climbing from Matt tainted alcohol scare in Costa Rica twenty people have die from drinking alcohol contaminated with methanol. Eighteen of those victims were cosa Rican. None have been identified as Americans the government has confiscated about 30000. Bottles of alcohol suspected to be poise and and people have been warned to avoid several brands of liquor. Heat wave is threatening notre dom cathedral parents there are fears that soaring temperatures could cause the fire ravaged ceiling to collapse. So far there are no signs of deterioration but the cathedrals chief architect is worried that the water lobbed stones will try to fasten the heat and fall part. The centuries old cathedral was nearly destroyed by fire in April.

