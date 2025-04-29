At least 22 dead after restaurant fire in China

Chinese President Xi Jinping said officials will investigate the cause of the fire, according to Xinhua and CCTV.

April 29, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live