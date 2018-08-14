Transcript for At least 25 dead after cars plunge off collapsed bridge in Italy

Developing right now in Italy at least twenty people are dead. After a partial bridge collapse in the port city of Genoa a huge section of the more Randy braids. Gave way at midday during a violent storm cars plummeted nearly a 150 feet. Emergency crews are still searching the rubble for survivors officials are also working to figure out exactly what caused the collapse. The bridge is on a main highway that connects Italy to France.

