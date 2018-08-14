At least 25 dead after cars plunge off collapsed bridge in Italy

More
The collapse of the Morandi Bridge in Genoa occurred during strong storms moving through the area of northwest Italy, according to authorities.
0:29 | 08/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for At least 25 dead after cars plunge off collapsed bridge in Italy
Developing right now in Italy at least twenty people are dead. After a partial bridge collapse in the port city of Genoa a huge section of the more Randy braids. Gave way at midday during a violent storm cars plummeted nearly a 150 feet. Emergency crews are still searching the rubble for survivors officials are also working to figure out exactly what caused the collapse. The bridge is on a main highway that connects Italy to France.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57171288,"title":"At least 25 dead after cars plunge off collapsed bridge in Italy","duration":"0:29","description":"The collapse of the Morandi Bridge in Genoa occurred during strong storms moving through the area of northwest Italy, according to authorities.","url":"/International/video/25-dead-cars-plunge-off-collapsed-bridge-italy-57171288","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.