3 dead as Catholic church in Gaza damaged by 'apparent' Israeli strike, church says

Father Gabriel Romanelli, the local priest, was injured along with "several" others, said the church, which is the only Catholic parish in Gaza. ABC News' Patrick Reevell reports.

July 17, 2025

