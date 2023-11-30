At least 3 killed, 6 injured in Jerusalem bus stop attack

ABC News' Ines de la Cuetara reports on a shooting in Jerusalem, where police say at least three Israeli civilians were killed and six others injured when Palestinian men opened fire at a bus stop.

November 30, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live