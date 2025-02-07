4 dead after DOD-contracted aircraft crashes in Philippines

The victims included one U.S. military service member and three defense contractors, according to federal officials. ABC News’ Marcus Moore reports.

February 7, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live