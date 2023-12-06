4 Russian military soldiers charged with war crimes for torturing US national

The charges allege that military personal detained, beat and tortured a U.S. national they had allegedly abducted from his home in the village of Mylove after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

December 6, 2023

