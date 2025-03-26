4 US soldiers reported missing during training in Lithuania: US Embassy

The soldiers, who the Army said are all based in Fort Stewart, Georgia, were reported missing on Tuesday, the Lithuanian Armed Forces said. ABC News’ Luis Martinez reports.

March 26, 2025

