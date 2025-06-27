6 Americans detained for trying to send rice and Bibles to North Korea by sea: Police

Police have detained six Americans in South Korea for allegedly trying to send 1,600 plastic bottles filled with rice, U.S. dollars bills and Bibles toward North Korea by sea.

June 27, 2025

