At least 6 tourists dead in submarine accident in Egypt: Officials

The accident occurred less than a mile off the coast of Hurghada during an underwater excursion to see the coral reef, according to the Russian consulate in Hurghada.

March 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live