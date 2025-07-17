60 dead after mall fire in Iraq
The cause of the fire is not immediately known.
July 17, 2025
Additional Live Streams
Additional Live Streams
- Live
ABC News Live
- Live
Senate HELP Committee holds hearing on benefits for independent contractors
- Live
View of Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay
- Live
Senate considers Trump judicial, executive nominees
- Live
House meets for legislative business
- Live
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) virtually rings opening bell at New York Stock Exchange
Top Stories
Top Stories
Connie Francis, 'Pretty Little Baby' singer, dies at 872 hours ago
New Jersey man killed by lightning as severe storms hit Northeast2 hours ago
New report blames pilot in Air India crash2 hours ago
Flood threats in the Midwest and Gulf CoastJul 17, 2025
Trump calls his supporters 'stupid' and 'foolish' for demanding Epstein filesJul 17, 2025
New bodycam footage shows attempted breach at Atlanta's airport4 hours ago
Bob Iger talks Disneyland's 70th anniversary3 hours ago
Biggest moments from the 2025 Espys4 hours ago
Latest on dentist accused of murdering wife4 hours ago
Attempted abduction caught on camera2 hours ago
Celebrating World Emoji Day3 hours ago
'I need your help': Man goes on notebook quest for brother with autismJul 17, 2025
Carlos Greer talks Primetime Emmys nominationsJul 17, 2025
Police test gun allegedly found at home of suspect in 'American Idol' double homicideJul 16, 2025
Police arrest heavily armed Oregon man near U.S. capitolJul 16, 2025
Engine fire on passenger jet forces emergency landing in Los AngelesJul 16, 2025
Multiple tornadoes reported as severe storms slam the MidwestJul 16, 2025
Top athletes recognized at the 33rd ESPY AwardsJul 16, 2025
Attorney for Epstein victims speaks outJul 16, 2025
Largest Mars meteorite found on Earth sold for $4.3M at auctionJul 16, 2025
7.3 magnitude earthquake rattles Alaskan island, prompting tsunami advisoryJul 16, 2025
Senate to vote to formalize DOGE cuts to public broadcasting, NPRJul 16, 2025
Trump says it's 'highly unlikely' he'll fire Fed's PowellJul 16, 2025
Handwritten notes help lead search crews to mom and son stranded in California forestJul 16, 2025
Israel strikes Syrian military headquarters, IDF saysJul 16, 2025
Barack, Michelle Obama address divorce rumors in 1st joint commentsJul 16, 2025
DHS Secretary Noem says airline carry-on liquids limit could soon changeJul 16, 2025
Epstein files a 'conspiracy' Trump 'stoked and benefited from,' says Rep. SubramanyamJul 16, 2025
Multiple Louisiana law enforcement leaders charged in immigrant visa fraud scandalJul 16, 2025
21 children, all with surrogate mothers, taken from couple amid investigation in CAJul 16, 2025
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
Celebrating 20 Years of ShondalandJul 04, 2025
Operation Babylift: The 50-Year Journey – A Special Edition of 20/20May 08, 2025
Our Home: Local Action and Global ImpactApr 22, 2025
America’s Care CrisisFeb 13, 2025
Immigration CrackdownFeb 12, 2025
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022