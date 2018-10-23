About 7,000 migrants make their way through Mexico

President Trump made unsubstantiated claims that "criminals and unknown Middle Easterners" are with the migrant caravan, calling it a national emergency. ABC News' Kenneth Moton reports.
2:13 | 10/23/18

