70th anniversary of North Korea

More
Thousands of North Korean youths march in an elaborate celebration focused on Korean unity.
1:48 | 09/11/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 70th anniversary of North Korea
Yeah I don't know. Can incidents where. Where women and tonight live bands. Celebrating seventieth anniversary. It stands in place. Here. That's something or other news. Are. And. Around this. It's celebrating the seventy minutes. Okay. Yeah. Okay okay. Singing. OK. Salary.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57749805,"title":"70th anniversary of North Korea","duration":"1:48","description":"Thousands of North Korean youths march in an elaborate celebration focused on Korean unity.","url":"/International/video/70th-anniversary-north-korea-57749805","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.