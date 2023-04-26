75-year-old Japanese man feeds hungry Ukrainians for free

Fuminori Tsuchiko, 75, moved from Japan to Ukraine, where he's opened a café that serves around 500 hot meals a day for free to the needy in the city of Kharkiv.

April 26, 2023

