WTO appoints history-making pick Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iwaela as director-general Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was officially appointed as the new director-general of the global trade body becoming the first woman and African to lead the organization.

How the newly identified UK variant could impact vaccines Dr. Ashish Jha discusses the emerging Bristol mutation, which appears to have similar characteristics of the South African strain, and how concerned Americans should be about its discovery.