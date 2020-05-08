-
Now Playing: Isaias moving fast up the east coast
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Tropical Storm Isaias makes its way up the east coast
-
Now Playing: Beirut explosion, Tropical Storm Isaias, sailor rescue: World in Photos, Aug. 5
-
Now Playing: Judge rules in favor of Duchess Meghan in tabloid lawsuit
-
Now Playing: Australia on lockdown amid 2nd wave of COVID-19
-
Now Playing: At least 100 dead in Beirut explosion
-
Now Playing: At least 100 people dead after Beirut explosion
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: August 4, 2020
-
Now Playing: UN: North Korea may be capable of putting nuclear devices on ballistic missiles
-
Now Playing: Whale swipes at surfers
-
Now Playing: Massive explosion rocks Beirut
-
Now Playing: Explosion in Beirut rocks entire city, at least 50 killed
-
Now Playing: Trump says Beirut explosion could be 'bomb of some kind
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Isaias, schools reopen, Beirut unrest: World in Photos: Aug. 4th
-
Now Playing: Massive explosion in Beirut, cause unknown
-
Now Playing: 3 men rescued from Pacific island after writing SOS in sand
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: August 3, 2020
-
Now Playing: Hong Kong’s COVID-19 surge
-
Now Playing: Balloons fill the sky in England