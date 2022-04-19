ABC News Live: More than 100 civilians evacuated from Mariupol steel plant

Plus, tributes pour in for country music legend Naomi Judd, and Amber Heard is expected to testify about her marriage to Johnny Depp.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live