ABC News Live: 2 Tennessee lawmakers ousted over gun reform protests

Plus, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is under fire for not disclosing luxury vacations paid for by a Republican donor, and the search for who fatally stabbed a tech executive in San Francisco.

April 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live