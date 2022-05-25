ABC News Live: ABC News' exclusive interview with Ukraine’s first lady

Plus, the UK celebrates the queen's Platinum Jubilee, and just more than a week after the massacre at an elementary school in Texas, another shooting occurs at a medical facility in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live