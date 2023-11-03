ABC News Live: Blinken presses Netanyahu for pause in Gaza

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is holding high-level meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog, and the Israeli war cabinet.

November 3, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live