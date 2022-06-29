ABC News Live: British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns after 6 weeks in office

Plus, President Joe Biden is pushing for lower gas prices by releasing more barrels of oil from the strategic reserves, and a look ahead to midterm elections as candidates across the country face off.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live