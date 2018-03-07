Transcript for ABC News Live: Children found in cave, heat wave hits in time for Fourth of July

Good afternoon everyone thanks so much for watching ABC news line time in Davis and apps so much news to get through today of course are very big story. In a from James Longley. Those Boyes a soccer players and their coach trapped in that cave in Thailand and hot hot hot this thing a look at the national hasn't yet orange and red all over the map today. It is going to be a sizzler for this fourth of July we've been trying keep you cool but first today. Take a look at the headlines. Federal judge in Washington is now ordering the White House either release or give hearings to more than a thousand people Seeking Asylum and they've been held for months in jail. The president reportedly has warned NATO allies that the US is losing patience with countries that are not spending enough on defense and. Police and an apple is now for the man accused of killing five people at a newspaper sent threatening letters. Kill everyone he saw the day of the attack. President trump is now ordering American flags lowered to half staff until sunset across the country. In honor of the fight people killed at the capital gazette newspaper in Maryland. As investigators in the Bahamas try to figure out why a tour boat exploded killing an American woman. Some of the people on the boat have been talking to ABC news. John Inman was right there enjoying the ride it was Chris Grimes beautiful and I would say under three minutes into the ride. On his way and the right side of the boat exploded the victim 39 year old beleaguered Jackson was celebrating her fiftieth wedding anniversary. The group Greenpeace says it's highlighting the lack of security around French nuclear plants with a droll. You know city crashed a drone which has been marked up like Superman and to a nuclear power plant near the city of Leone. Without any problems from security. Amazon now says Brian David big show big for prime members will be on July 16. Life for 36 hours. They're busy something to drinking a lot of coffee and a study of nearly half a million brits. Says coffee drinkers have a slightly better chance of living a longer life. And this is now day eleven the boys on that soccer team trapped inside this cave in Thailand for the very latest. We're gonna send it now to James long and James working its house. Lindsay be rescue teams are currently in that Kate. Two miles. In over two miles in and that network of underground passage ways that Fred underneath the mountains hey it in northern Thailand. And they're waiting with the boys tests to to see if they can build up. That strength. They saw. Remember aged between eleven. And sixteen this have a coach is 25 the rule minutes to be young but. Of course over the last few days they productivity nothing to eat meaning very little if that had anything with them. They've been surviving on those trickles of water that in coming down through the the rock face inside dot Kaplan's site. What we know the moment is that Naira seven. And Thai Navy SEALs in sides one of them is a medic and they are being given. Russians in what testified buildup that strength we spoke to. Some of the US. Team to a air. And I'm they gave us a sort of sort of examples of the kinds of things that are being given to those boys remember that go to go through all those narrow passageway is underneath. Huge rock faces inside. In inside that cave network and they can't take. Masses of stuff with them to sit through so what they go ahead is. Kind of all the options raised this once chocolate chip cookies thief got and chocolate covered coffee beans that is MD to give them but not strength. And energy as they as they can get to get back out advocates say that's what's happening at the moment. And then they get a assess just how they how district is doing to be able to bring them back. But what it says is two and a half mile hike it took really well trained. Thai navy seal offices six hours to get through they can imagine what. What it's like these young kids found. And I heard they were there was a process are attempting a phone in so that youngsters will be able to talk to their parents is that already happened. Weller and Aaron the president doing it we don't believe that any phone calls have been made but we do know that Titanic on company is. Trying to do not very fitting clothes these parents. Haven't it from that chosen for so long so that will be. An incredible moment when he does happen and but really be the focus now is on getting inactive for more rain starts because an a couple of days' time. We that the monsoon season really starts to kick in again not cave stop stepped it up with quartet. And Senecal these these ideas about how they got might get the boys out would they use mosques we've been seeing pictures of the possible loss might be used to send in that. To get his voice to to kind of essentially learned how to scuba dive a little bit to get out. Of the cave through those massive parts of the cave that is still some knives or they waits out. I'm not fighting libel coming very very useful if if indeed it does mean that those boys have to wait there until rain season as I've. Because if that's the case the rain season there in this country finishes in November than a half months ahead of them. And I'd be very surprised if that is the case but you just don't so unpredictable we had no ID eight. That they were so close to finding the boys at school when we found the knees out just last night cite this story is so unpredictable any moment we can but that's been a breakthrough. Right in as you mentioned when you found out last night there was lots of excitement. From outside in the Cain any idea how the boys are holding up the inside as far as there excitement level that they've been discovered one and and just emotionally and physically. Well when they when the but the British dive is popped up in the warts. Just to sell of people watching this to just imagine you'll stuck in a cave it's pitch black. We have no idea really where you while which direction to timing until the disorientation that you see in the water in front of you a festival that back where you've been sitting for days and days. The lights an and the bubbles and then those two divers pop I mean a much. From what we saw from that from the footage they related some of them stood up. Someone that there was shouting thank you thank you as much as they could oversee it was very weak are asking for food so we could see that as spirits were high and you can imagine thing out just desperate to gather that we know that it. The the temperature in the caves part of the reason why they survived hundred degrees in that south hall but it means that they didn't succumb to hypothermia which the kind of thing. You can really worry about if you're stuck in a cave. Like this thing again product that's not clean warts of course there was oxygen in net so. They seem to have done all the right things conserve their energy wait and see apple rescuers to come and get him and that is exactly what they did. That they have very get to come out of course they and that parents are eager to see them at one lady who are saying that she was gonna cook. That's on his favorite Mayo was fried on it. That's Saturday excitement is huge hit but they do have a long way to go before we can now you know right happy ending to. Story ride OK thank you so much for your coverage here force James and that fresh water known down proving to be. He in their survival are now are to switch gears a bit and send it over to Karen Travers who was outside and the White House Karen. Of course we've been the hearing that president trump is already interviewed several people potentially for their next Supreme Court justice looking at house. Even if it were possible nominees for that vacant Supreme Court position. Yesterday the White House they say that about 45 minutes with each of them and there are two more contenders that will meet with most likely today. The president has said he's gonna make a decision very sick and make that big announcement on Monday July 9 so. Looking at this he's got today and it opens scheduled no public events until this evening in West Virginia to mark the holiday. Picnic here and fireworks and from the Arctic mainly. I think president can hunkered down apparently considered his tweets and make a decision and then. Yup presently meetings with great suspend them a lot of buildup and hype that's what we're looking for next Monday at the White House. Karen what's the sense you're getting from the White House as far as how important. This next potential justices stance is on. Pro life pro choice. Not saying not sleazy in this is the president you when he was running for the White House that he was pro life. And with support pro life candidates to the that is now is it question of course comes up but it. Is he talking to be contenders about Roe vs. Wade the asking that they're going to overturn or a uphold it. And whether they consider it settled law the White House says the president is not asking at all about any specific case is. He's talking about these potential nominees and there there in lacked their broad judicial philosophy and they're for things like that not among them down and specific and said there's going to be a lot of talk in Washington party. Everything being at went the threatening announces this. Poring over their writings poring over their decision to determine how they might little is such a consequential decision were to come before the Supreme Court. Is a White House. With regard to bear denying the request from I believe it was an apples as mayor as far as putting flags at half staff. In honor of those lines victims those five loss of life in the capital is an issue. Black couple hours ago the flags here at the White House and it for the buildings across the country were lowered to half staff on the order of the president. This after the mayor an apple said that his initial request to have the White House did that would deny. Sarah Sander says today that she doesn't really know how that process specifically works but that once the president heard directly. About the mayor's request he ordered that to happen. Now it is just for today until sunset lot of critics are jumping on social media to say this is coming very late couple. And it's only for one day should be noted that the president after recent school shootings killing Texas a and of course her when Florida in February. Britain and T issued a similar proclamation. Karen Travers live from Washington DC I so appreciate you keeping us informed and we're Wednesday in Washington the latest. The FBI has a warning. Four people were going to be driving this fourth and line here Thomas has the latest on that. That's right live they would Independence Day travel in mind to think of service has been fanning out across the nation. Going to more than eighty locations in 21 states honing for devices that secretly still your credit card numbers at the gas pump. If the consumer alert for holiday drivers. Watch here caught on tape. Two men standing at a gas pump. It looked closer to see they're installing a tiny device called a scammer the copies your credit card information. When you pay at the pump long standing scam surging right now. With American consumers being targeted at the gas pump by tech savvy thieves. We have open cases in over fifty field offices representing. Every state in the union and we're talking about thousands of customers being hit and millions of dollars mink stole thousands every day. Gas stations won't required chip on your card until 20/20. Gas pumps remain some of the only locations. Credit card machines are out in the open. Vulnerable to sabotaged the Secret Service is blunt message this holiday. Drivers BWAY year. That's is get this is a gas pump scheme how long does it take to install some. It will take just a matter of minutes depending on the level of trade craft that the Prosser has and that some cases that these never have to return to the scene of the crime the American record credit card information from a hard put to pop. And civic wirelessly to a crook with any. Bluetooth scammer you don't ever have to Rick retrieved this camera in other words credit card numbers being too criminals a short distance away. And was the criminals have the credit card numbers they can print fraudulent credit cards by the thousands. They'll take this stolen payment card number and then they will read code any. Gift card or credit card and then you'll use that to buy electronics. Hank gift cards stuff that they can fence on on this the gray market the black market or the open market. And suddenly the victims are seeing try to show up for items they never purchase. The Secret Service says this kind of skimming fraud is costing consumers and financial institutions. Hundreds of millions of dollars Lindsay. Here Thomas thank you so much that we're gonna stick with a holiday theme for just a little evidence and it's Martinis six's Aaron -- issued joins us now live from Indianapolis with. Some fireworks safety tips hi Aaron. Good morning we are already for the fourth until Ilie had Wayne township fire department. I captain Mike could hear what says there's a lot of fun things about fourth of July a lot of kids love these little you know. The sparklers they have the rowing handles but how dangerous. Candy things get well and other sparklers can get it to just under 2000 degrees. And so they might look harmless in the hand of the individual but sometimes you don't on the ground or discard of prep player but close to some Miami can cause serious damage to someone's body. And with Roman candles we know that we've heard people eat out Friday. Eight Mac people what do you say to act. Well these are designed for that as much fun as that might be. Seem like it is. Point he's someone can cause serious injury or even could cause death so we're as well and make sure that. You mount these permanently drop them in an empty mortar tube. And let the fire balls come out of it went too much because if he dew point this is somebody's property or someone's being taken seriously injured. So can you show us a little bit about what could have been singing it aiming at somebody will go over here. And so. A swing around here is so as to have this up against somebody. Eight suing get this year to catch on fire here. Even so it looks like somebody can get our pretty badly yes absolutely I mean you can see that it doesn't take anything but run through the cloth. And so if you actually tickets sparklers have got up against someone's clothing they can burn we're rather quickly. And I know you know we have these little mortars here. They look like they can't do much but they can be quite a bit of damage can you still asleep. These things and it does it can be very explosive when let off it they're not used properly there they're designed to go and it wants to. And they need to go in the two that comes with a mortar if you try to mismatched those you can have a catastrophic event where it actually explode on Ingraham. Phil can you show us the little digital of that how should things be set up let you head over to I have what I have here is my bucket of water discard any used to have fireworks and at a fire extinguisher readily available. If I would need that if I get a small fire breaks out because sometimes the grass can be giants spots. There were doing to demonstrate here just how powerful. Had these that. Mortar shells can be. You can imagine if this so somebody's body parts are holding on to this mortar. City and imagine somebody would have had that their hand they literally would not have. A hand remaining. And so we just don't want people to you to use these improperly. When you go the fireworks or talk to the people to sell these fireworks get all the information I'm on the proper way to use them. Now what to expect when they like these off because you have a small shoe site opposite want to buy these huge. Fireworks and it caused major issues for telling yourself but for your neighbor's house. Yankees captain again. Acting hat and stately and acting Lindsay I think is so much airing of that watermelon demonstration certainly a powerful and I personally like to leave it. To the professionals thank you. For that live report parent and for people aboard not so interested in the thing that and that being bangs in the sky we're certainly hearing and feeling this sizzle across much of the country for the very latest. On the weather and your forecast for fourth of July we're gonna send it now to dangers it. And thank you we have so much it's in the world weather scorching heat across the nation and that is not helping the wildfires so excessive heat watches stretch back in the California and that's where we find. The county fire now 60000 acres burned. 5% contained. You'll look county California this thing is gaining speed and thousand acres on average per hour. That's all since it started on Saturday and I want to show you the map of where you see the red flag warning excessive heat watches and warnings all the way from mean back to an aerial California. Phoenix this week could end up with their hottest of the season somewhere around 114 that would do it 115 at valley these are all afternoon. Actual temperatures now in the east. And I want to bring you into the heat advisories. And where you'll actually see heat indices that reach a hundred important Cincinnati this is on fourth of July if you're gonna fireworks does not gonna get cold at night a lot of these places. It's going to stay and that's what makes it dangerous as that you haven't seen them and a lot of places seventies around nine lots. That's not an end until Chicago Friday Saint Louis finally dropped below ninety on Friday. And then as we go into the weekend even Burlington and I'll start to get back to look an app. And then I wanted to also share with you look at this even numbered one to three inches of rain felt very quickly and only an hour around Pittsburgh Pennsylvania flash flooding. Was the result I think we could still see flat let potential but mostly it damaging wind event. As we look at the northern plains today anywhere from South Dakota at North Dakota back into western Nebraska. That is a threat on the afternoon and evening. Lindsay all right thank you very much gender and we are now to go to a place that always does have been talking of course about Texas they do everything they including. The heat. Marcus Moore is there any Dallas market you there course used to that Texas heat right so help us out your friends in the east and west are not used to it like does this hot. The bad. In Libya it is too hot numbers you right now that's coming from a Texan born and raised here not to use and we do think bigger in Texas yes into the buildings big here. We also to the air conditioners much bigger and that the run at full blast right now but people who are out about trying to enjoy it as I'm web there are a great time look at these kids. Does living their best lives we're here at the I've warned that park in downtown and Allen but how so many people right now are ours who. This summer because we as Lindsey a beautiful day. But it's certainly a hot one indeed so. Kids are out here playing in the park saying that and that kind of what we've seen here how are you so all our home. And it's just the beginning of the some Lindsay we can only expect the temperatures stick around for quite some time you heard. You're ginger talking about the heat indices. And we're expecting a high today of a hundred degree he's here in Dallas. And the heat index when it feels like will be a much higher than that and there is some relief coming though. Because the temperatures are expected to dip back down into. The ninety's this week so. We're looking at 92 degrees tomorrow and there is staying there at route through next week and it's some relief. But still not a big cooldown which is what it folks want to hear. In Texas this time of year but edges that. It is no surprise it is summertime so we expected to be this warm the question will be. Are right we lost Marcus unfortunately but we've been child's heart if only we could all just play out in the water to cool off the many of us. Inside maybe if you're in Seattle it's actually not such a bad place to be because the high today only 75 degrees and that is where. The Special Olympics is now taking place and we have. ESPN's Jen a lot of whose married you have to star athletes that you're keeping an eye on today ten. We do have several athletes will be keeping an eye on there were thirteen thousand people give or take that rolled through the turned south yesterday fans and spectators. Taking in the first full day of competition here in Seattle. We stationed at softball Lindsay and live tell you a story that I think really encapsulates the spirit of these games. The southern California's softball team is stacked they won their second game. A lot to a little and immediately after the game after doing the handshake line. They gather together to do what most people know it's kind of the break out and put your hands and you say 123 go team. But instead of go team or whatever their mod for was. Basin and the name of the opposing team. We asked them afterwards why did that they say they do after every single game and it's because it's a site purse back. And camaraderie and sportsmanship for the other team that was out there. No matter what the score was they appreciate that they took the field with them and gave them a chance to show off. Their skills here at the Special Olympics just another story of how wonderful and unique the Special Olympics games can be. Today we will be stationed at box there is a young man there named Ben Collins he is legally blind he only sees shadows and shapes. And yet he is excelled in thought she by listening to the officials tell him. Where the target ball is where the other balls are and has done exceptionally well we will also be heading to power lifting a woman there by the name of Katherine grass. Coated several years back she was proclaimed legally dead she was brought back and now she participates in Special Olympics and shall be showing off her strength. In the power lifting so many stories like that here in Seattle and ESPN will be bringing you as many as we possibly can. On our nightly show it airs at 6 PM eastern on ESPN two. On the fourth of July it will be airing at 5 PM eastern we hope to bring you guys as many of those inspirational stories of incredible athlete as possible. Certainly some heart warming stories and thank you for bringing them to us thank you so much Jen for your time thank you for watching it. This line of course. In get all the latest developments on these stories on abcnews.com. And of course are apt ABC news thanks for watching. State cool.

