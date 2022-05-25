ABC News Live: Deadly shooting at Tulsa medical facility leaves 4 dead

Plus, an ABC News exclusive interview with Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska, and Ukrainian officials say a Russian missile hit rail lines in the western Lviv region.

