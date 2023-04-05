ABC News Live: Fatalities reported after tornado touches down in Missouri

Plus, Former President Donald Trump is defiant after being charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, and tips for filing your taxes as the deadline approaches.

April 5, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live