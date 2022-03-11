ABC News Live: UN General Assembly votes to suspend Russia from Human Rights Council

Plus, Mariupol's mayor says the civilian death toll there has topped 5,000, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken is meeting with NATO allies to discuss a response to Russia's invasion.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live