ABC News Live: Grand jury investigating Trump hush money payment reconvenes

Plus, French workers strike over a plan to raise the country’s retirement age, and TikTok’s CEO is set to testify before congress about Chinese spying concerns.

March 22, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live