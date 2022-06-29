ABC News Live: King Charles visits Northern Ireland

Plus, Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin will be moved to London Tuesday night, and the Department of Justice issued over 40 subpoenas last week in the investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the capitol.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live