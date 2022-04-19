ABC News Live: Mariupol, Ukraine, on brink of falling to Russia

Plus, the Justice Department says it will appeal ruling that ended the federal travel mask mandate, and Covid-19 infection rates rise in at least 33 states.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live