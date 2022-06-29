ABC News Live: President Biden says Putin severely miscalculated war in Ukraine

Plus, Russia bombards civilian targets in Ukraine with more missiles and a Florida jury is set to decide whether Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz will be sentenced to death.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live