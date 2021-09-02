Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, February 5, 2021

Now Playing: How former ABC News anchor Carole Simpson broke barriers

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Feb. 8, 2021

Now Playing: Tom Brady’s record-breaking Super Bowl win

Now Playing: A gene editing game changer?

Now Playing: Sen. Blumenthal urges GOP senators to ‘obey their oath’ and ‘vote to convict’

Now Playing: Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski make big plays to win Super Bowl LV

Now Playing: Grandfather sentenced to 3 years’ probation after cruise ship death

Now Playing: Avalanche warnings after another snow slide in Utah

Now Playing: Dangerous cyberattack, attempt to poison a Florida town’s water

Now Playing: The Breakdown: Former President Trump’s impeachment trial starts tomorrow

Now Playing: COVID-19 crisis

Now Playing: Tracking the new COVID-19 variants

Now Playing: Race to vaccinate

Now Playing: Front-line workers excited about attending Super Bowl

Now Playing: Trial of former President Trump is unconstitutional, GOP will argue

Now Playing: Impeachment trial of former President Trump to start tomorrow

Now Playing: Providing food relief to communities in crisis