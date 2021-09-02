ABC News Live Prime: Friday, February 8, 2021

Sen. Blumenthal urges GOP senators to ‘obey their oath’ and ‘vote to convict’; Tom Brady’s record-breaking Super Bowl win; How former ABC News anchor Carole Simpson broke barriers
3:00 | 02/09/21

Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Friday, February 8, 2021

