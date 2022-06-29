ABC News Live Prime: Mon, Oct 10, 2022

Vladimir Putin calls Kyiv bombing ‘retaliation’ for Ukraine damaging a bridge in Crimea; police officer fired for shooting unarmed teen; Supreme Court to debate treatment of pigs.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live