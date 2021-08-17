Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, August 13, 2021

Now Playing: Taliban takeover leaves an uncertain future in Afghanistan

Now Playing: Investigative reporter: US leaders knew about ‘fundamental flaws'

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Aug. 16, 2021

Now Playing: Former defense contractor: Withdrawal ‘a massive mistake'

Now Playing: Some Afghans lucky to escape as others are left behind

Now Playing: Florida GOP congressman: ‘We will face Al Qaeda 3.0’

Now Playing: 1st water shortage declared for Lake Mead

Now Playing: Concern grows around pediatric COVID-19 cases

Now Playing: What Americans think about ending the war in Afghanistan

Now Playing: Afghanistan veteran speaks out about the fall of Kabul, Taliban taking power

Now Playing: US not seen as trustworthy ally after abandoning Middle East partners: Expert

Now Playing: The Breakdown: UN urges global action as Taliban takes control of Afghanistan

Now Playing: Biden admin lays blame for Taliban takeover on Afghanistan army

Now Playing: Reactions to Biden’s address on Afghanistan

Now Playing: Biden addresses nation on crisis in Afghanistan

Now Playing: 1st daytime drive-in movie theater opens

Now Playing: How the COVID-19 delta variant affects kids