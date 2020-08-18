ABC News Live Prime: Monday, August 17, 2020

More
US Postal Service under scrutiny over mail-in voting;By the Numbers: Remote learning drives up child care costs;All-virtual Democratic National Convention begins
52:57 | 08/18/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Monday, August 17, 2020

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"52:57","description":"US Postal Service under scrutiny over mail-in voting;By the Numbers: Remote learning drives up child care costs;All-virtual Democratic National Convention begins","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"72432333","title":"ABC News Live Prime: Monday, August 17, 2020","url":"/International/video/abc-news-live-prime-monday-august-17-2020-72432333"}