ABC News Live Prime: Tue, Nov 28, 2023

12 more hostages freed from Hamas captivity; How climate change is causing patches of dead trees called 'ghost forests'; Baz Luhrman talks with Linsey Davis about new show made of "Australia" footage.

November 28, 2023

