President trump emerging for the first time since capital attack appearing at one of the most listened places in America. The border wall won't back in Washington more Republicans say they won't vote to impeach the president. Breaking news the house pushing ahead with impeachment but first voting tonight to pressure vice president tends to invoke the 25 amendment. As president trump refuses to take responsibility nor expressed any regret. His mom of supporters carrying out a domestic terror attack. Defending his speech before hand where he told the crowd to go to the capitol and fight like hell people thought that. What I said was totally appropriate this as more Republicans speak out against the president's divisive rhetoric his defiance and unwillingness to face reality. Prompting a stunning announcement from all of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Warning our armed forces against disrupting the constitutional process reminding troops and president elect Biden who their next commander in chief. Investigation what we're learning about the security failure of the capital the FBI is warning of war one day before the siege. Although federal officials claim there was no indication an attack was coming. Authorities now on high alert across the country. Slow roll out frustration and efforts now underway to speed up distribution of a Kobe vaccines. Only 35%. Of available doses ending given out we'll have the latest on the changing guidelines. And with the president's ego eclipsing the real issues people in this country are facing. Tonight a closer look at the future of the health care system under implied in administration. It's our America in transition. Social media step Sam. Accused of letting their platforms run wild for years tech companies are pulling the plug on president trump. And his extremist supporters spread out false and dangerous misinformation. The plant once it had no policy. In place that really we're ready for what was happening are they ready for what's coming next. Good evening everyone I'm Lindsey Davis thank you so much for streaming with us some major developments coming in from Washington DC tonight where the number three Republican in the house has come out in favor of impeaching the president. Wyoming representative Liz Cheney has released a statement saying. There has never been a greater B trailed by a president of the united states of his office and his boat to the constitution. The president. Does not agree. He was in Texas this afternoon and called the speech you gave before domestic terrorist and rioters stormed the capital totally appropriate. Tonight a metal detector is now in place to scan each house member before they take the floor. For the first in a series of those that could lead to that historic second impeachment. And while not a single house Republican supported impeachment last year tonight Liz Cheney is urging her colleagues to quote. Vote their conscience our Jonathan Karl joins us off. In his first public appearance since his supporters attacked the capitol building last week. President trump barely addressed these horrific images. The seed of democracy desecrated. Officer screaming for their lives. He showed no remorse either. I'll have you read MySpace. That many people about it that I stated. In the papers and in the media. On television. Has been at a live people thought that what I said was totally appropriate. What trump did today. Blaming others for what he called us. It's a pathological. Technique. Used by the worst of dictators. But to date ABC news has learned Republican leader Kevin McCarthy told house Republicans. That the president admitted to him that he might be quote a little bit responsible. After he told his supporters to go to the capitol. We're gonna walked out and I'll be there with you. Because you'll never. Take back our country with a weakness you have to show strength and you have to be strong. Today Democrats are trying to pass a resolution. Calling on vice president pence to evoke the 25 amendments removed trumped by declaring him mentally unfit. This is not just a crisis and an emergency it is a continuing. Crisis in emergency it is not over it. And we say that we feel safe being in the hands of this president. With the horror and the threat returning to the nation's capital. House members spoke about the terror they experienced as trump supporters marauding through the capital. Representative Norma Torres of California. Said she was trapped in the house gallery listening to gunfire. As she saw smoke from the tear gas rising her son called her. Call lasted many times since. All I could sink. Sweetheart I'm okay. I'm running for my clients. And I hung she pleaded for the vice president to help remove the president. I urged vice president hands. To do the right paint. It's unlikely pence will take the dramatic step of asking the trump cabinet to declare the president unfit for office. But he hasn't said anything publicly to rule it out. ABC news asked the vice president's office again today. No answer. Trump and parents met in the White House yesterday for ninety minutes. And today trump sounded confident that 45 amendment is at zero risk to me if pence doesn't act Democrats plan to move tomorrow to impeach trump. Making him the first president in American history to be impeached twice. Today the president ominously warned that would anger his supporters and would be quote. Very dangerous for the USA especially at this very tender time. But Republican leaders in the house and senate who have stood by trump for four years are not trying to whip votes against impeachment. And pressure lawmakers to support the president. House members are being told to vote their conscience and tonight the number three Republican in the house declared she is voting to impeach. Congresswoman Liz Cheney declared the president of the United States summoned this mob assembled this mob and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing. The president could have immediately and forcefully intervene to stop the violence he did not. Cheney added there has never been a greater betrayal by a president of the united states of his office and his oath to the constitution. A source familiar with Kevin McCarthy's phone call with trump Monday. Tells ABC news McCarthy told him. It was time to call Joseph Biden adding quote the election is over and you lost and in the senate Republican Rob Portman tonight urged the president to quote. Address the nation and explicitly urged his supporters to remain peaceful and refrain from violence. Millicent breath taking developments happening there in the nation's capital and Liz Cheney really putting the blame squarely at the defeat of the president Jonathan Karl joins us now from Washington and back to more of that discussion number three Republican in the house Liz Cheney coming out in favor of impeachment. How biggest the magnitude. Of this development at ahead of the vote tomorrow and you're learning also the Mitch McConnell may welcome impeachment as well. This is a big deal a Liz Cheney is a conservative Republican nobody could call or anything but she commands a lot of respect among Republicans. And her statement couldn't be more damning about the president's actions. I still believe it will be a relatively small. Our group of Republicans did vote to impeach in the house but it's certainly could now be a dozen or more. And I think the bigger impact is on the senate the fact that one of the house leaders voted. So. Profoundly. To impeach Donald Trump I think is a green light to a lot of senators I am told. That Mitch McConnell welcomes the impeachment vote in the house. I'm that he too believes that Donald Trump committed impeachable offenses although he has not said. If he'll vote to convict in in a senate trial but I believe. The odds are more likely now tonight's. That Donald Trump will not only be impeached in the house but that he will be convicted by a two thirds majority in the senate. Weill and John any indication from your sources at the president might have listened to calls by Republicans to get him to tell his supporters to remain peaceful what are your sources telling you tonight about the mood. Inside the White House. All those pleas have calmed if cum laude they've come from Republicans on Capitol Hill who have gotten through to the president who have gotten through to people close to the president. But you know what the president does at this point is quite clearly anybody's. Yes. All right Jonathan Karl are thanks to you reporting in from the nation's capital tonight. And let's not bring in our senior Washington reporter Devin Dwyer did in the house set to begin debate tonight on a call for vice president Mike Pence to invoke the 25 amendment give us a sense of what we can expect tonight. Haven T well this is the pre elude to impeachment it's happening right now at this hour on the house floor. Lawmakers as you heard John report there are debating this resolution its non binding largely symbolic calling on vice president Mike Pence. To remove president trump from power immediately in extraordinary. Thing that we are witnessing at this hour. Even if it is ultimately buying list. But essentially the moment here is clearing the way for the big vote to move back tomorrow Lindsay is is you heard John talk about there. This is the only way trump could truly be removed from office before Joseph Biden is sworn in it's likely to go down we don't expect Mike Pence to invoke it. So tomorrow we'll set the stage for this impeachment. So lots of pressure from Mike Pence of course he was there in the capital in the room felt the tension himself if he does not act which we don't expect into its Philly how this starts the clock now for Democrats to bring for their impeachment resolution. Well they've already said it down in paper Lindsey I've got it right here one article of impeachment incitement of insurrection gets ready to go. We already know the scheduled for tomorrow house Democrats will bring it to the 4 in the morning they will debate all day. And by tomorrow afternoon we know as John reported they are there are enough Democrats to impeach president trump. For the second time the big question is how many Republicans are going to follow Liz Cheney's lead. It impeach the president of their own party we will see this extraordinary intra party fight among Republicans. Spill out into view tomorrow so far at this hour Lindsay there are three Republicans. On the record ready to impeach with the. Devin Dwyer thinks so luncheon and now to the latest from law enforcement officials working around the clock to track down those responsible for storming the capitol. And tonight we've learned of a chilling warning that was actually received the day before the Ryan. Our Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas has those details. The warning was dark. Tonight ABC news learning that day before the riots. The FBI's Norfolk Virginia office sent out an internal bulletin. Bring the Specter a growing calls for violence one online thread stating. Be ready to fight congress needs to hear glass breaking doors being kicked in and go they're ready for war. We get our president or we die FBI officials said today the intelligence was raw. Did not name specific individuals. And was shared with officials in DC sources thing the mob had leadership with communications equipment and military expertise. We're looking at significant. Felony cases tied to sedition and conspiracy. People are going to be shocked with some of the egregious contact that happen within the cap. All the FBI also releasing new images of the person suspected of planning those two pipe bombs showing a distinctive backpack and shoes. And a new details the bombs were equipped with timers law enforcement chasing down more than 100000 leads simultaneously racing to disrupt any plans for violence on inauguration day. Cobb of the police telling house Democrats overnight they're preparing for more than 101000 armed told supporters. To the center of the capital for the inauguration some reportedly planning to form perimeters around the capitol complex the White House and the Supreme Court. Blocking anyone who doesn't support trump. Perhaps assassinating them. Rules engage. Inning when you shoot it when you don't. Today officials arresting 45 year old Lewis Capriati of Chicago who allegedly threatened to kill members of congress in a voice mail saying. We will surround the blank White House concern lawmakers suggesting all members of congress go through metal detectors at the inauguration. Law enforcement and all fifty state capitals preparing for demonstrations if there's any type of disorder. We want the reinforcements there as the FBI tracked down hundreds of riot there in most off ski scene at the right holding a capitol police officers shield. Is the son of a New York City judge. He was arrested this morning Jake Angeli is now in an Arizona jail facing multiple charges. Whose mother says he initially refused to eat after turning himself in this weekend he gets very sick if he doesn't eat organic literally we'll get. Physically sick. And they want outraged by those requests for organic food peer Thomas. Joins us now I am just stunning details on the ongoing threat peer what are federal and local officials in Washington doing now to prepare for the potential for more protests and violence in the capital and will there be further security changes to plans for the inauguration next Wednesday. Lindsay is an extraordinary situation we learned today from sources that they expect up to 101000. Armed individuals perhaps have come in and around it the inauguration so law enforcement officials are building layers upon layers of additional security. You're gonna have 151000. National Guard you're gonna have. Thousands of federal and local police at the ready this is the most serious situation accurate called in recent memory in regards to an inauguration. I just astounding Pierre Thomas thanks so much. And at 10 PM eastern right here on ABC news on a sure watch the Hulu ABC news documentary 24 hours assault on the capital incredible and haunting images and reporting. From day we will never forget. The assault on the capital may also turn out to be a coded super spreader and and for some of those under siege in sign so far three members of congress have since tested positive for cope in nineteen after sheltering in place was some of their colleagues who were not wearing masks and when they were offered. Refused. Here's ABC's Mary verbs. This moment captured on video shows the tensions as lawmakers huddled together in a secure location during the siege on the capital. And he Democrat trying to hand out masks but these Republicans seemingly uninterested as they were trapped as the chaos unfolded. Tonight concerns it is now causing a cove they'd spread at least three members of congress who were in the room has now tested positive. One of them brash I. Are of Illinois ripping into his Republican colleagues for their quote selfishness and arrogance. He says he doesn't know where he contracted the virus but at the exposure in that room with high. There are a lot of people our space even with mass it was a com. A risky and are. Also testing positive New Jersey congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman a 75 year old cancer survivor. And Camilla Jaya Paul of Washington furious giant called tweeting Republicans cruelly refused to Wear a mask. And recklessly mocked colleagues and staff who offered them one. Tonight Democrats are fighting back moving to impose a mask requirement on the house floor. Members who refuse could face up to 3000 dollars in fines. So mask mandate could soon be under way there Mary Bruce joins us now Mary we've also heard from some Republicans in that room during the siege denying. Any blame it all. Yet no surprise here Lindsay Republicans say they all know responsibility for this in fact one member of telling us quote it is absolutely ridiculous and insane to blame those of us who did not have Kobe or symptoms of course we know you can still transmitted spread corona virus even if you are asymptomatic. And back somebody's Republicans actually pointing a finger across the -- at Democrats saying speaker Pelosi is at fault. For bringing members. Back to the capital. Lindsay. Our thanks Mary very hospitals across the country in the meantime continue their battle against Kobe but also continue their crying for help as health care workers become more overwhelmed with the surge in patients. In sees Caylee hard time brings us the latest on hundreds of relentless surge. Tonight doctors bracing for what they're calling a perfect storm. Hospitals are he pushed to the Lin as the post holiday surge worsens. The number of patients admitted inside the hospital. Is at levels that most hospitals have not seen. California topping 30000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. LA county alone approaching a million cases hospitals forced to turn ambulances away. How long spiral. Use your child does that we have to deal with in the fire department. And make sure that we can be responsible. And one to three hospitals later you're just looking for the closest that the throne it's a story repeated across the country and in record numbers. Close to 130000. People now hospitalized with a virus. Doctors in Alabama calling the crisis free. It basically get to the point. That elect eaten all Merck procedures they don't get done. And new fears of super aspirin review meant state after this erupted. Nation's most without next packing the streets attest looms celebrate Alabama's national championship lean. In Las Vegas nine members of the Centanni and in fact it popped her game is meet think. Bowl and you bet Matt let me trust me trust me. Oh. And Lindsay tonight the CDC is announcing it's requiring all passengers flying to the US. To now provide prove a negative -- test if they don't they will not be allowed to board that flight and this news comes as. We learn Marilyn is now that ten statements country to identify at UK variant. The more highly contagious version of the virus Lindsay. Caylee our thanks to UN turning to the urgent effort to speed up those vaccinations on the 22 million doses distributed so far only nine million and actually made it into americans' arms. Tonight there's a major announcement from the federal government telling states immediately backs Nate everyone over 65 years old mother allowed complaints across the country. About the difficulty of arranging for a shot. Or even pilgrim has more. Facing criticism for a sluggish vaccine roll out the trop administration now urging states to expand vaccination. To include Americans over 65 and adults with preexisting conditions. Every vaccine dose that is sitting in a warehouse rather than going into an armed could mean one more life lost. Or one more hospital bed occupied. The government will now release all vaccine doses instead of holding second doses back just want there about 27 million doses distributed have gone in to our State's arts art. Strapped for resources I've heard from many Health Department saying. I have personality I have resource has been testing or due vaccination but I cannot do both to boost the numbers some states are opening mega vaccination sites with more play it from a massive hub at Disneyland to New York City field. Home of the net. Across the country most vaccinations require at a point that they getting wide can be difficult. Five hours plus yesterday couldn't get through really losing my mind. Trying to do and. In New York Elliott worked to phones and a computer before landing an appointment for her 78 year old husband Michael in Florida lit Callahan says she has been trying to make an appointment for 85 year old mother aloft for three weeks. With no luck. It says she hitting refresh its head all the saints earlier slapped it has weakened bond try again next. Now we are currently backstage about 700000. People a day across the country by what Aston at the American Hospital Association. Says we would need to do about one point eight million vaccinations a day to get to widespread immunity. By the end of day Lindsey. Eva thank you and when we come back major update in the trial against the officer accused of using his need to snuff out the life of George Floyd why he will no longer be tried to the other officers on scene. Training trust for the common vaccine inside the barber shop will explain. But up next president trump banned from Twitter parlor struggling to stay online and many are now asking has big tent gone too far or did they make the right call after the riots and take a closer look. Welcome back and social media purge after the siege on Capitol Hill as the country now braces for potentially more violence ahead of the inauguration. President trump today latched down after he was banned from Twitter and FaceBook while another platform parlor was driven off line. Some cities moves are long overdue but others are calling them an assault on free speech ABC's Rebecca Jarvis has more. Tonight big tech continues its crackdown. Now nearly a week after rioters stormed the capital. Knew he tales about the central rule social media played in the planning. Well I think we all were following the that the social media traffic like you need. You know the CIA here the FBI to figure out that there were a lot of people want a lot of bad things. In that the temperature has consistently been an increase over the four years. The FBI warning that armed protests are planned in all fifty states ahead of the inauguration I'm worried about these rumors of people gathering again in the Capital One in our state capitals. We have got to insure a peaceful and were totally transition. Sits last week's violent insurrection. President trump has been silenced on most social media platforms including Twitter FaceBook in mr. Graham and tick tock. Today the president railing against the censorship. Big bad. A horrible thing for our country and you are god they. I believe it's going to be a catastrophic. Mistake for them. And now the social media giants taking action against others to. We against her dance you're an arm problems not just you know anything was parking about possible violence last me. Twitter announcing it is purge more than 70000 accounts for sharing what the company calls harmful Q and on associated contact. Including messaging like stop this deal. Writing in a statement that these accounts were primarily dedicated to the propagation. This conspiracy theory across the service. But summit saying it's too little too late. What happened. Even it. On Capitol Hill. Woes. The results will be years of indifference by social media companies hate running rampant that. Divisive. Is being allowed to manipulate people using lines. You great big life slug B election stolen being pushed out tens and hundreds of millions of people. Last year Twitter fevered megaphone of the president started slapping labels on select tweets including ones that pushed unfounded claims about election fraught. But many have been calling on the tech titans to do more or one bit. Platforms that had no policy. Enclaves it really we're ready what was happening and now we have it here in the United States. At American democracy and social media. Oh yeah absolutely. Up playing a key role in all of this. A 2019 study published by MIT finding false rumors spread faster and wider than true information. Going on to find falsehoods are 70%. More likely to be re tweeted on Twitter than the true. Before this week and many conservatives were turning to social media alternatives like self proclaimed free speech apt parlor. The number one downloaded app and Apple's App Store for a time. L half of fear. Being censored. You don't have that fear is looking profile. And making judgments against use but over the weekend apple and Google pulled parlor from their apps. Apple saying the platform had not taken adequate measures to address the proliferation of these threats to people's safety parlors likely a billion dollar company. Poof it's gone. But it's more than just the financial aspect of that. Republicans have no way to communicate Amazon Web Services which hosted parlor kicking the app off their services a move that forced the site offline. Parlors CEO calling the move an attempt to completely remove free speech off the Internet but so far First Amendment challenges against platforms like Twitter and FaceBook have fallen flat. Sit Twitter and FaceBook are private companies that they can set the rules. The argument that this is somehow a violation of the First Amendment. Has been made and lost. In court numerous tops. Against. These major social media. Platforms. But the troubling question have we given big tech too much control wit that said. I think anyone should be concerned. About the power. That be attacked hats. To prevent anyone. From being involved in a megaphone as large as Twitter and FaceBook. They have to used this power. Equally they have to do it fairly. For ABC news live Rebecca Jervis. Our thanks to Rebecca for that and still ahead here on prime the deputy who found the driver trapped inside a burning car and took action with the help of good samaritan. Live from the pandemic raging howl Biden administration tackle health care. It's our series America in transition. And how researchers say Cullen has impacted the prevalence of other viruses we take a look by the numbers but first our tweet they day more than a million dollars up programs. And in a million jackpot is tonight powerball is tomorrow. I. Welcome back everybody we turn out to some rare good news on the medical fund a new study finding. A record drop in cancer deaths and perhaps it's not surprising but the precautions that we're taking against the corona virus like social distancing and mass wearing. Those are keeping other viruses at bay we take a closer look. By the numbers 30%. So much of the rate of cancer deaths of actually decrease in the US since 1991. According to a new report by the American Cancer Society. The rate fell a record to 4% in just one year from 2017 to 2018. Lung cancer accounted for almost 50% of the overall decline in cancer that's part because fewer Americans out. We've also seen improvements in surgery and radiation techniques diagnostic tools and also new drugs. Different think different reasons Americans seem to be contracting fewer viral it illnesses apart from the corona virus. Point 3%. That was a rate of influenza K the seasonal flu reported by CDC labs in the last week of December. 60%. Was three just a year ago also a year ago nearly 60% of samples taken from patients with flu like symptoms tested positive for respiratory viruses and bacteria other than from a virus. Now it's only 18%. According to an analysis by the Washington Post and we still have lots to get to hear on prime tonight. The former governor of Michigan reportedly now faces charges over the water crisis in flames. A major power broker and Republican Party and casino magnate has died we'll take a look at the impact of Sheldon Adelson put first. Our top trending stories on abcnews.com. From. From. Six days after the deadly assault on the capital growing support among house Republicans tonight to impeach president problem for the second time remember representative Liz Cheney does third highest ranking GOP member in the house from staying in a statement she won't vote to impeach Ronald Cheney writing there has never been a greater betrayal by us president of the United States does. Big question is how many Republicans are going to follow this chain easily there are three Republicans. On the record breaking to impeach house is expected to vote on impeachment as soon as tomorrow charge them inciting violence against the government of the United States the president is still defiant and taking no responsibility for the insurrection from. People thought that. What I said it was totally appropriate for me get his actions Sunday have been widely criticized. House lawmakers are now debating a resolution calling on vice president Mike Pence from G strip trunk of his powers by invoking the 25 amendment which requires a majority of the cabinet I nerds who lives. Pants. Since you don't know from the FBI is now raising the alarm about more threats saying arms protests are being planned in all fifty state capitals leading up to inauguration day January 20 this as a field agents comb your videos images and some 45000. Tips should try to track down from thousands of the capital writers were looking at significant. Felony cases the IU MC's dishing it can't conspiracy and in Minneapolis worst filed in Henan and county district court and show that officer Garrett showed it will be tried separately then the other former officers accused endurance flight stats and chauvinism that cop who the hell is needed Floyd's neck for nearly ten minutes before he died. The Flint water. Price is not over in fact some new charges are expected to be Associated Press reports that a new investigation targets former Michigan governor Rick Steiner and its health director and another ex officials. Oh lead contaminated water left an indelible scar on the majority black city and not poisonous water flames spread deadly outbreak of legionnaires' disease and 2014 disappointing fifteenth sources nominee and he's the attorney general's office has and perform list of defense lawyers about indictments in Flint and so court appearances could be coming Zune. Plumbing. Under lock dramatic new video shows an officer rescue a woman from a burning car. Pull. Ever. The Ohio deputy says he was checking on what he thought was an abandoned car when he noticed an unconscious woman inside. The woman was having a medical emergency and her fight. We stuck on the gas and the officer got her out with the help of a good samaritan woman who only suffered burns but was alert. And taken tonight. Hospital. Millionaire casino mogul Sheldon adults and has died when he was the head of Las Vegas Sands and passed away at the age of 87 battles and died of complications from non hodgkin's lymphoma passed senate conference what he hoped his legacy would be rattles and who was a power broker within the Republican party's sad. He hoped it would be his impact on Israel. President drum awarded him and his wife Miriam a medal of freedom within twenty teens. Based X dragon capsules on its way back to American undocked from the International Space Station today and we'll splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico tomorrow night on the capsules bringing back with a good wine in. C a starting from Luxembourg central what bottles of Bordeaux wine opt to space. It was left uncorked a an age for the last year in space. Act comes back to earth package in the steel cylinder to prevent breakage of will be on court in February in the company president tested to see you know space has changed the line. Welcome back in for more on the vote happening right now in the house in the impeachment vote tomorrow let's bring our political director Rick Klein Rick. I will talk about tonight's vote in just a moment but but first it's your reaction to the news tonight that the number three Republican in the house Liz Cheney. Now has announced that she supports impeachment and Mitch McConnell. May also welcome a senate trial as well. Young Lindsey the Republican down is breaking and the statement from Liz Cheney. He is startling because she says directly that the president was responsible for bringing that mop together and giving that mop direction she calls the worst behavior ever the biggest evocation of responsibility ever. By our president and the signals from Mitch McConnell while he hasn't come out one way or the other on impeachment telling. And having people will be signal on his behalf but he's open to impeachment. Is a big deal in terms of what it tells Republicans it's going to bulk of those developments are going to free Republicans. To vote for impeachment in the house and ultimately. Nudge them toward conviction and that two thirds majorities in the United States senate to these are big developments on the eve of thought. Of the debate that's going on tonight. Tomorrow if it becomes clear that the president could not could be not only in peach but convicted in this and it is there any chance at all that he might resign like some Republicans like Lisa. Murkowski have urged him to do. Yeah that's not from one of people calling wanted to do it I don't see it Lindsey and people around him. Insists there's that it's not going to happen I Indy indignant tone that he took again today insisting that there was nothing wrong with his comments. Everybody said looked at it and any of his spine and then then suggesting that the real danger woods' lion divisions that would result from impeachment. That suggest that this is not on his mind at all the president is not in a mood right now to back down he's fuming over the offense over the last of the last week. But I think has enough people around him still telling him that he can cling on to power because the senate is very unlikely to act fast enough to end his char role in any kind of punishment. What happened after he leaves office published at which happens a week from tomorrow. And now tonight's vote on the 25 amendment in May not have any real impact does it would not seem likely the vice president will. Take any action after this resolution passed a so why bother even doing us. Yeah the Democrats I talk to cite two reasons one is it's the fastest way to get him out of office if he doesn't resign. Because impeachment does take a while the point that the men and with the vice president convening a cabinet getting a vote of the cabinet. It can happen within a matter of hours if pence wanted to do it. And the second reason I think that it's admitted it did the Democrats wants to pursue this avenue as they want to show that he did what they could that they weren't pursuing. Somebody that was blatantly political in nature there are trying to address the crisis at hand. They were trying to spotlight. A what the constitutional obligations are. And hoping that after Mike Pence stood up for the constitution. Less than a week ago just six short days ago perhaps even considered again realistically though it was never going to happen Mike Pence is loyal on this point if he was perceived as being disloyal somewhat to the president last week. Finally talk about the fine line that president like Biden must walk years he's called for unity since the day he was elected but his own caucus now wants Republicans who supported the effort to overturn an election to face consequences. What this is not the way to Joseph Biden one of the starters from an office he's talking about having congress essentially splits time between. Confirming his cabinet beginning work on his agenda. And continuing to pursue this impeachment in the senate and convictions but the pressure he's getting from the other side frankly from a lot of folks who just. Watch what happened he reminds members of congress who were voting tonight tomorrow there were witnesses to crimes. They feel it personally. Urgently Joseph Biden a creature of the senate saw the desecration of the capital and must have been incensed personally I had so I don't know how it's avoidable and an end you when you see once again the long shadow of Donald Trump. On he's somewhere that is not welcome I don't like Joseph Biden does not want it to be the dominant issue of the early portion of the of his presidency puts out. Right now eight days out that seems unavoidable. Can president trump still looms large recline are things to you and as we've been reporting here the pandemic has stretched our health care system. Really to a breaking point and it's also compounding years of other problems from skyrocketing costs are growing numbers Americans were uninsured. Tonight our series America in transition we take a closer look at present like Joseph Biden's plan to try to stabilize a system and improve our care. As soon as he's sworn in next week. Here's Devin Dwyer. This is what delivers rule and fun. As a type one diabetic commander Bo and calls every. Without that I wouldn't be here today. There's no way I could afford at there's no way. When we first met last year Amanda was backing Vermont senator Bernie Sanders for president for his government funded universal health care plan on. People have been struggling to get life sustaining medications. Kidneys to the address. Nine months later on the very day Joseph Biden was declared winner of the twin twin election but once health care financial crisis took a turn. She was hit by a car while riding her bike and just days after that got hit with Coles at nineteen. And I hit me was uninsured sour background the whole. Other ink. Shall have you gotten a bill from the hospital. And all around the militants are it will inched. All hundred dollars a word B might even a mile long. The divorced mother of two makes less than thirteen hundred dollars a month is a freelance designer. Qualifying for care under Medicaid now she hopes Biden will make expanding the program an early priority. And cannot let McCain health care. And acts. Where I'm stuck. Millions of Americans are stuck in a health system in crisis preventive care and elective surgery sidelined by covad. Drug prices soaring vaccination and testing programs faltering nationwide. I'm absolutely convinced. And 100 days we can change the course of the disease and changed life in America. For the better. President elect Biden vows to distribute 100 million vaccine doses in 100 deeds he plans to move urgently to shore up the Affordable Care Act. Now a critical lifeline for millions who lost employer based health coverage in a recession this is the first recession. We're being gay is in place as a safety net for people. Find themselves unemployed and without health insurance. And we see an increase in people. I come into the ASEAN exchanges as they lose their jobs. President trump the spent four years undermining the law even during the pandemic. And the US Supreme Court is now weighing his request to strike it down entirely. A decision expected this spring. I think the odds that they're gonna strike it down are low that's based aren't close analysis of under briefing in the case that justice is past opinions and what they set an oral argument. But a low chance is known as the year it was a decked. You go that Biden famously Harold do you obamacare era. Now he's calling for a massive expansion of the law. More financial help for people buying plans and health care dot gov. Wider access to Medicaid in creation of the so called public option health plan that any American could buy into. It would look to the assistant you know that is not tied to an employer insurance. Christine Callahan of Ohio a political independent says something has to change her thirteen year old son Andrew was an undiagnosed genetic condition. Reporter 7000. Dollars a month in medical care. Republicans. In congress every year we're gonna have a better. One bull and plan simply ran out. And and they were and how our and they have done nothing. New green clay. UN group. The eighty's yeah she says she leads a public option could be big step forward. I'd love to be inundated right hit rates should implement here go to the doctor did you get out. OR calf that there is there is no apps do you think I'm alone unless you are. Now im not 1%. A public option is ingesting because that is definitely become the more moderate option within the Democratic Party. That does seem like it has a chance to pass the sun it's gonna come down to some of these com more moderate senators. But first sources close to buy concede the new president will use executive authority to rule Iraq a key parts of trumps health care legacy. Restoring protections for transgender people in health care limiting exemptions for contraceptive coverage for women. In Kirby waivers for states to impose work requirements and Medicaid recipients none of the regulatory changes will be quick or easy. Including a move to a first trumps effective ban and title ten taxpayer funding for Planned Parenthood. When you wanna get rid of a rule you got Turco through pretty cumbersome new. They call it noticing comment. That process will often take more than a year or for the big ticket regulations sometimes it's gonna take a little bit a time. This stakes for health care are higher than ever deep political division in Washington hampering efforts to pass emergency Covert relief. And new measures to reduce health care costs for consumers the unsolved problem in health care is is the high cost. Hand particularly for middle class people. Who are parent caught in the middle between. Not qualify for Medicaid or not having enough money to afford insurance. They really get squeezed by cost Amanda Bowen says despite it all she's optimistic about the months ahead. I think we'll FEMA and then here are sound. Lou while our action or. Number. I started and went. Eight and making act available T little. The general public if you think they'll actually don't do it. Whether or not well let's on the novelty or black aid will have the ability to. Finding hope they new knew if narrow democratic majority in Washington while Americans grapple with health care under pressure. For many still out of reach. By the have you back on the show again Devin so there's so many issues of routine discussing on the agenda for president elect Biden in that was even before this latest impeachment effort that. Could hang over the start of his administration so difficult is it gonna need to prioritize action on Health Care Reform early on. I mean that to do list really is getting crowded Lindsay and there's only so much band with congress can handle the hearings in the like of course impeachment. Adding to that I've talked to sources close to. The Biden transition team discussions on this and they say what that. The Biden people won't do orally on his talk some of these health policy changes in too weak corporate nineteen. Relief bill that something that has a lot of support it's the first priority. One thing though Lindsay a public option will most likely not be part of that we're talking about a smaller things meaty. More subsidies for people to buy insurance. On those marketplaces. So on might take years ago when we saw that sweeping overhaul of obamacare. In these early days of the body administration any health should reform changes that will likely come will be much smaller. Incremental and part of some other big important bill but when dealing with cold it burns it. All right Devin Dwyer our thanks to you again and we'll be right back in just a moment. Welcome back to as discussed the development and rollout of the Kobe vaccine we've also mentioned hesitations and fears especially communities of color medical experts have stressed the importance of local health officials and the leadership religious leaders and reassuring people that the vaccine is safe but. Local barber some going in for hair cutter coming out with an earful ABC's Kenneth mountain gives us a look at the role of black barber shop serving his. Educational safe spaces. And the massive into stork effort to vaccinated a nation. Down from so many Americans especially in the black community there is a strong hesitant several updates. And African America community. But soon. Take this vaccine and it's not for. Anti anti political reasons but there's a historical foundation. This Ed Niles Stalin northeast Baltimore it's no surprise at the barber shop has become deep place to discuss coup bid nineteen in the vaccine we shoddy it was our ability NL and I connection without without clientele. To instill some confidence. Or some truth. So a lot of the things that they may coming that they colonels to street all or false media in silver spring Maryland millennium salon also working to help clients stay safe. Shifts in separate fact from fiction. When it comes of the vaccine to people who sit in your chair trust that. I would say that. Needs 75%. Of the people who come in two. Might share. Are people who understand. The value of the vaccine. And there are some things that they're just kind of waiting for it to see happen first. As Lanka restrictions started to ease businesses across the beauty industry started to reopen. And adapt with new safety measures and educating people as I'm educated so that's a transfer. Of information back and forth where you get the vaccine. Absolutely. Sell quickly asset that. That believe that not the case for life has no artist Jerry Taylor who transformed her southeast Washington DC home to survive financially. The owner of she nailed it says like many are for clients she won't be getting the vaccine. I've probably had one client actually stayed that she is inches did and receiving nickel and and a the vaccine what that was just more so bomb in her words so that life can resume. Something back to normal. She doesn't even know that will work also but. For the most part I'm everyone's against the vexing. The history behind the skepticism well documented Ari. Understand. That people may have mistrust based. Alone historical. Circumstances. We. The Tuskegee experiments so on and so on. But I think it's extremely important that we. Those of us who understand the science. Communicate effectively with other people give and that. Weird at great risk from. Covert coping it is disproportionately killing black people for Nile style back in Baltimore that's relied chair health comes then. Duck client. Put out this Smartphone. Scans the Q Arco in the end they are five questions three surrounding Kobe. Entrepreneur were Andrew sox' first created an app for booking barbershop appointments. Over time his platform evolve to also help people become more health conscious for free. Even equipping barber shops of blood pressure monitors. Our focus is on a dress and health disparities don't the most people of color. Started with African American men and 11 because this population is over represented. And almost every kept a chronic disease category and we need to go to where people are which happens to be hair salons and barber shops in these communities. Now in the age of code red light your health as army shops with the mom orders for temperature checks. Getting people information from medical partners even connecting clients with insurers providers and doctors. We really want to you know be advocate and and you know tell duo amassed. Social distance. You know frequent hand washing but as far as taking the vaccine we really want to put that in the hands of the primary care provider for that patient. A recent pew research study finding only four out of ten African Americans would get the vaccine larger health also has what it calls a brain trust the block doctors. Including Baltimore cardiologist at the war him. We have to really concentrate. An effort so to try to. Date. More people more comfortable with the idea taking a taxi which hasn't been Shaw. To be very effective and I'm very safe. For these barbers. A fresh cuts aren't the only thing they're trying to provide their clients we'll try to make it look good in sad and Kenneth mode and ABC news Washington. Our thanks to capture that and before we go tonight our image of the day to democracy in action even if and they eventually lead to the ouster of the commander in chief. Tonight the house may vote to compel vice president pence to intervene and respond to that deadly ride on the capitol tomorrow they're sent to make the historic decision to vote for this second impeachment of president trumpet. And we will be there with you every step down the way and is our show for this I'm sure to stay tuned to ABC news live from one context and analysis of the day's top stories. I'm Lindsey Davis say so much for streaming live with us we'll be right back you're not a clock.

