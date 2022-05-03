ABC News Live: Putin accuses Western allies of provoking Ukraine invasion

Plus, gas prices are approaching a new record high in the U.S., and new COVID-19 hotspots emerge as the country reports rises in cases and hospitalizations.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live