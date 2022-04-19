ABC News Live: Russia cuts off natural gas to NATO members, Poland and Bulgaria

Plus, doctors are treating Vice President Kamala Harris with an antiviral drug after she tested positive for COVID-19 and outrage over the deadly police shooting of Patrick Lyoya.

