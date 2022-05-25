ABC News Live: Russian forces advance in eastern Ukraine

Plus, President Biden's urgent plea for action on gun violence ahead of National Gun Violence Awareness Day, and Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan attend the queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live