ABC News Live: Russian foreign minister warns NATO is 'pouring oil on the fire'

Plus, thousands of newly released text messages involving former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows regarding Jan. 6, and the White House plans to expand access to COVID-19 antiviral pills.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live