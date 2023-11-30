ABC News Live: Temporary truce in limbo

Tensions are rising as Israel and Hamas deal with separate attacks in the West Bank and Jerusalem, as more hostages are being released, including one American.

November 30, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live