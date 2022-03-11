ABC News Live: Former Trump aides may be held in contempt of Congress

Plus, no criminal charges were filed against the Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed 22-year-old Amir Locke while executing a no-knock search warrant in February.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live