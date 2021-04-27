ABC News Live: Ukraine president urges West to send Russian-made warplanes

Polish leaders have agreed to send fighter jets to a U.S. air base in Germany, but the Pentagon has rejected the proposal over the risk it could expand the war beyond Ukraine.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live