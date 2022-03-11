ABC News Live: Ukraine's Zelenskyy says his country is ready to compromise

Plus, a shocking moment at the Oscars as Oscar-winner Will Smith walked onstage and slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live